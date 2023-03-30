In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region.

According to governor Oleh Synehubov, the enemy troops hit with artillery the territory of Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

The governor reported 3 civilian wounded in the village of Podoly. Russians also targeted Kupiansk, Strilecha, Dvorichna and other towns and villages, causing damage to residential areas.

In Vovchansk, the strikes damaged an infrastructure object.

Within the ongoing de-mining, sappers destroyed 156 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.