Kherson regional prosecutors’ office reported that three Ukrainian civilians died in a landmine explosion on a beach in Russia-controlled Lazurne community

The tragic incident happened near a Parus sanatorium on June 3.

Local prosecutors’ office has launched into what they called a ‘violation of war conventions and a homicide case’.

Ukrainian officials warned people in Kherson should be extremely cautious when outdoors as Russian troops have planted landmines in forests and on beaches.