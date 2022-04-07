At least 3 people were killed and many houses left ruined on April 6 in Balakliya as Russian troops keep pummeling Kharkiv region, said governor Oleh Synehubov on Facebook Thursday.

The aggressors targeted towns and communities with rocket, artillery, and mortar fire with some 48 attacks launched throughout the day.

The town of Lozova also suffered the attack overnight, said the governor, adding people in Barvinkove and Lozova should evacuate due to the mounting risk of escalation.

According to Synegubov, intelligence shows Russian reg-grouping and building-up forces east of Kharkiv.

‘We know all the maneuvers and concentration of their troops near Izum and Kupyansk where Russian use railroad. Our Armed forces of Ukraine are always ready to defend and keep their positions!’ said Synegubov.