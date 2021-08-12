As of Thursday, Covid-19 dashboard in Vinnytsya region reflected 25 Delta infection cases and 3 fatalities.

Head of Vinnytsya regional administration Serhiy Borzov informed about the latest Covid victims in a statement on social media.

According to Borzov, 25 Delta cases were reported in Vinnytsya region that accounts for a sixth of all new infections in the country with the dangerous variant traced in a 13-years old local.

The two latest local victims were a male in 80s and a female in 70s.

Uptick in local Delta cases allegedly came after hospitalization of a man who earlier returned from Russia with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Amid reports of increased Delta cases in neighboring countries, Ukrainian government this week extended adaptive quarantine till October.