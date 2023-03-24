On the night of March 24, Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. An enemy missile hit a heating point, which caused the death of three people.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, the attack took place at about 1 am with the use of S-300 missile.

The enemy rocket hit the local point of invincibility, where people can get warm, recharge mobile phones and have a snack.

The strike killed three local woman who were in the point. Two other people got wounded.

The prosecutors launched the investigation under the article of violation of the laws and customs of war.