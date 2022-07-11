At least 3 people were killed while a 4-year old and a 16-year old children were reportedly among 31 more people left injured in a Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv, said presidential advisor Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the people injured in the strike- many of those were taken to hospital.

The rescue teams are still working on the strike site helping the residents of the damaged buildings.

Russian troops reportedly used Smerch multiple rocket launch systems that targeted Kharkiv with 10 rockets. The renewed rocket assaults made Kharkiv officials to suspend the operations of Salytivka subway line while local governor Oleh Synegubov called on Kharkiv residents to stay indoors and heed air alert warnings:

‘Attention, people of Kharkiv and the region, don’t go into the streets for no immediate need! Now it is critically dangerous.’