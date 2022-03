Russian artillery opened fire on Elektropobutprylad factory in Trostyanets, Sumy region, killing three people, including a 13-year-old boy.

The shelling that struck the factory facility at 10.30 am left two more people injured.

‘Our heartfelt condolences to the families. No words can express the pain we share with your over this loss,’ Trostyanets city council said in a statement.