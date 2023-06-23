As of June 23 morning, there is a gradual decrease in the water level, but three settlements remain flooded on the right bank of Kherson region, the State Emergency Service reports.

In the past day, rescuers of the State Emergency Service pumped out 21.2 tons of water from 68 basements and houses, since the beginning of the rescue operation, more than 217,000 tons of water have been pumped out of 767 houses and basements.

746.6 hectares of agricultural land and 191.9 hectares of uncultivated agricultural land remain flooded in the territories of 3 territorial communities of Bashtanka district in the area of the Ingulets River.

Yesterday, emergency teams brought 26 tons of drinking water to the flooded areas.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.

Damages to the reclamation systems and canals reached UAH 150-160 billion.