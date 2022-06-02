Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi said on Thrusday that mine clearance is needed for 30 million hectares of Ukrainian lands.

The demining campaign is on track now in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions where almost 2.7 million hectares have already been cleared of explosive remnants of war.

Monastyrskyi said deminers from other countries are also part of the effort. He also spoke about importance of mine-risk education as in May alone 15 were killed in mine-related incidents.

‘I am confident that our reality must change. Every schoolchild, every worker, mother and father must know and teach their children mine safety [rules],’ added Monastyrskyi.

According to the latest estimates, the demining camaign in Ukraine can take 5-10 years.