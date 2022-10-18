On October 10, Russian invaders started massive air strikes targeting energy infrastructure all over Ukraine.
President Zelensky said on Twitter that since October 10, Russia has destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s power plants.
The president considers such attacks terrorist as they hit critical infrastructure and leave civilian population without electricity, water supply, and heating.
Zelensky stressed that after such attacks, there is no space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime.
Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting 🇺🇦 energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime. @United24media pic.twitter.com/LN4A2GYgCK
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 18, 2022