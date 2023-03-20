United24 fundraising platform has raised more than 300 million USD. Donations were received from 110 different countries of the world.

‘These days, our charity platform United24 crossed the $300 million mark of donations from people of different countries of the world – more than a hundred countries, thousands and thousands of donors. Ordinary people and private companies help to buy drones for our military, ambulances, to repair hospitals, infrastructure’, president Zelensky said in a video address.

According to him, the platform is among other initiatives that consolidate the world. The president thanked those who helped.

‘The world understands what is happening. The world sees how bravely and nobly our people fight. That is why we manage to mobilize the support of leading states and billions of human hearts around the world’, Zelensky stated.

United24 platform was launched on May 5, 2022. It was initiated to collect funds to help to restore Ukraine in wartime conditions.