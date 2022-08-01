The head of Kyiv region police Andrii Nebytov stated on TV that about 300 civilians are still missing in the region after the Russian occupation.

He also said that 216 dead bodies have not been identified yet and the police are trying to establish their identities with the help of DNA testing.

‘I hope that thanks to cooperation with relatives, we will be able to identify these people’, the police chief said.

He also alleged that some of the missing people can be in Russian captivity. According to witnesses, many residents of Hostomel, Bucha and Irpin were kidnapped and taken to Belarus during the retreat of the Russian troops.