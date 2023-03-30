300 Mavic 3T drones were sent to the frontline within the ‘Army of Drones’ project organized by the Ministry of Digital transformation and United24 fundraising platform.

As reported by the digital ministry, 160 drones were sent to the east, 85 to Zaporizhzhia region and 55 to Kherson.

The drones were purchased thanks to the joint fundraising campaign of monobank, Oleh Horokhovskyi and Ihor Lachenkov within the framework of the United24 initiative.

Each DJI Mavic 3T is equipped with a thermal imager and a zoom camera, which allows reconnaissance even at night. With these drones, the military will be able to adjust artillery fire.

The ministry added that within 9 months of the project, 3,201 drones have been bought for the army.

Earlier, United24 reported about the purchase of kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian intelligence.