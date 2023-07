On July 4, Russian invaders hit with an air strike the town of Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported 31 people wounded after the attack. Among the wounded, there are 9 children, including 2 babies.

The attack took place at 1:35 pm. According to the preliminary information, Russians used a high explosive device.

The strike caused damage to 8 apartment buildings.