Since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, more than 32,000 civilian objects have been damaged and destroyed in Ukraine, deputy internal minister Yevhen Yenin said on TV.

The official stressed that Russia purposefully strikes civilian objects and called Russians ‘terrorists’.

Residential houses make the biggest number among the damaged and destroyed objects.

The deputy minister added that military objects make only 3% of the targeted facilities.

He claimed that Moscow has ‘a maniac wish to put Ukraine in darkness and there are no reasons to think they will stop’.