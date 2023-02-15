Over the past day, Russian troops hit town and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the strikes destroyed and damaged 32 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a hospital, culture facilities and administrative buildings.

The enemy targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Vesele and Karlivka with aircraft, S-300 missiles, rocket launchers, heavy artillery and mortars.

The missile attack in Kostiantynivka damaged 15 houses and a hospital.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,361 local civilians have been killed and 3,039 wounded. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.