Two more countries have joined the coalition to establish a Special Tribunal for Russian war crimes.

‘32 states are now working together to hold Russia’s top political and military leadership accountable. Putin and his associates will stand trial’, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Two more countries have joined the Coalition for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. 32 states are now working together to hold Russia’s top political and military leadership accountable. Putin and his associates will stand trial. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 14, 2023

On January 19, 2023, the European Parliament approved a resolution on the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

472 members of the European Parliament supported the vote with 19 against and 33 abstained.

In the adopted resolution, MEPs demand that the political and military leadership of Russia be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The European Parliament said that the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and many other Ukrainian cities reveal the brutality of war and emphasize the importance of coordinated international action to bring to justice those responsible for the crimes.

Members of the European Parliament called on the EU to cooperate with Ukraine and the international community to seek the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the political and military leadership of Russia and its allies.