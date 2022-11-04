Russian invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes targeting civilian objects in Donetsk region.

Over the last 24 hours, the region suffered 32 attacks that hit 16 towns and villages, damaging 57 civilian objects, the regional police inform.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, mortars and tanks.

The damaged civilian objects include 41 residential houses, a school, economic buildings and other facilities.

The police also continue evacuation efforts. 27,800 region residents, including 4,321 children have moved to safer areas since the beginning of mandatory evacuation in August.