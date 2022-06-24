Since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine 338 children have been killed and 610 wounded.

The Prosecutor General office of Ukraine stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injuries have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes have also damaged 2061 educational facilities, 213 of which have been completely ruined.