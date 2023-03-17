During the last 24 hours, Russian invaders shelled 10 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy troops hit Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, Pivdenne, and Krasnohorivka.

With the use of aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and tanks, Russians destroyed and damaged 46 civilian objects, including 37 residential houses, a school and industrial facilities.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported civilian casualties after the strikes. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,414 civilians have been killed and 3,218 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.