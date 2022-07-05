Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that 345 children have been killed and 644 wounded since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The statement says these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injuries have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes have also damaged 2107 educational facilities, 215 of which have been completely ruined.