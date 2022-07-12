At least 348 Ukrainian children have died and 650 more have been wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, said the prosecutor general’s office on Tuesday.

Kyiv, though, still has a hard time counting war casualties due to delays with reports from the regions where combat is ongoing.

The most of children deaths were reported in Donetsk and Kharkiv – 348 and 190 respectively. The grim estimate for Kyiv region stands at 116 deaths.

Among the recent documented cases is the death of a 17-year-old young man in the artillery assault in Kharkiv- the attack also left two more children, a 4-year old and a 16-yea-old, wounded.

As the war grinds in the 5th month, Russian forces have caused damage to 2121 schools and left 216 more completely flattened.