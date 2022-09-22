Since February, 24 the Russian military have damaged 349 objects, including 11 CHP and 3 TP plants, – says Ukrinform, quoting Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov.

While participating in the online forum of local self-government in Lviv, the Minister noted that by September, 22 the operation of 52% of damaged facilities was resumed.

As an example was given the recent shelling of Kryvyi Rih on September, 14 which caused damage of hydraulic structures and a rise of water level in the Ingulets. Luckily, the missile strike consequences were almost liquidated by September, 15.