Azov regiment said on Twitter that over the last 24 hours, Russian troops 35 times hit the territory of ‘Azovstal’ metallurgy plant with airstrikes.

Russian strikes caused a fire in one of the premises.

Azov regiment reminded that in the Azovstal territory, there are still civilian refugees who get wounded and die in Russian strikes.

Some civilians are under the rubble now and Ukrainian military are trying to rescue them under constant Russian fire.

‘Soldiers of Azov regiment provide first aid and make every effort to free civilians from under the rubble’, – the statement goes.