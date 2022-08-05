Since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, 359 Ukrainian children have been killed and 700 wounded.

The Prosecutor General office reports that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to properly assess children casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

Russian troops also damaged 2211 educational facilities, 230 of which have been completely ruined.