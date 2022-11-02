Over the last 24 hours, Russian invaders hit 15 towns and villages of Donetsk region with artillery strikes, region police report.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars. The strikes destroyed or damaged 36 civilian objects, including 24 residential houses.

The rocket attack in Toretsk targeted a hospital, damaging a surgical facility and a maternity ward.

National police continue evacuation efforts. Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation, 27,400 people, including 4,262 children, moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.