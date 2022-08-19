Since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine 362 children have been killed and 716 wounded, Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

The report stresses that the numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 2328 educational facilities, 289 of which have been completely ruined.