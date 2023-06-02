In the past day, Russian troops continued air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

According to the local police, Russians hit 20 towns and villages of the region.

Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Hostre, New York, Ocheretyne, Antonivka, Bohoiavlenka, Zvanivka, Karlivka, Lastochkyne, Markove, Netailove, Novoukrainka, Predtechyne and Prechystivka suffered enemy strikes.

With the use of aerial bombs, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russian invaders destroyed and damaged 36 civilian objects, including 20 residential houses, administrative, industrial and agricultural facilities.

The enemy attacks again caused civilian casualties. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1542 civilian residents have been killed and 3632 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.