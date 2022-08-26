At least 377 Ukrainian children have been killed and 733 more wounded since Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine, said Prosecutor General’s office on Friday.

Overall, the grim figure now stands at 1100, and is counting as Ukrainian prosecutors’ reporting is delayed by the ongoing combat in the occupied regions.

The biggest number of children deaths, 388, has been reported in Donetsk, while Khakiv and Kyiv regions have lost 202 and 116 children respectively.

On August 25, the Russian shelling claimed the life of a 17-year-old youth in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhya region.

The Russian onslaught has also destroyed 289 Ukrainian schools and left 2039 more educational facilities damaged.