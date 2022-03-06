Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova reports that as of March 6, Russian invasion killed 38 children and wounded 71.

She noted that this numbers are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish accurate information on the killed and wounded residents of Mariupol, Donetsk region and the city of Irpin in Kyiv region.

Yesterday, an 18-months child was killed by Russian shelling in Mariupol.

Two wounded children died in Bucha, Kyiv region because it was impossible to get medical help.

Two children were killed during evacuation from Irpin, Kyiv region.

Children also suffer during their stay in bomb shelters as Russian troops strike residential areas.

Denisova stated that Russian military continue to grossly violate the rights of children to life and health care guaranteed to every child in the world by the UN Convention.

‘I call on international human rights organizations to take all possible steps to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to end military aggression against Ukraine’, Denisova said.