Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russia’s war against Ukraine, 384 children have been killed and 749 wounded, the Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess the casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The report also states that Russian military have damaged 2480 educational establishments, 289 of which have been completely ruined.