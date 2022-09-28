As of September 28, 395 Ukrainian children have been killed and 777 wounded by Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-fledged war.

The Prosecutor General office statement stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess the number of casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions.

The report also states that 2,500 educational facilities have been damaged by Russian strikes. 289 of them were completely ruined.