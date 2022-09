Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that 396 Ukrainian children have been killed and 779 wounded since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war.

The biggest numbers of children casualties are in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions.

The count of children deaths can be even bigger as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.

According to the report, Russian invaders destroyed 289 and damaged 2,500 educational facilities in Ukraine.