Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian occupiers have forcibly relocated 4,390 orphans and children deprived of parental care.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on TV that these children are now held in Russia or temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Iryna Vereshchuk added that Ukraine provides the International Criminal Court with all materials related to the abduction of children. The prosecutor’s office, intelligence and other agencies are working together to identify all cases of forcible relocation.

In fact, the Russian Federation itself recognizes the abduction of Ukrainian children, which is a war crime, when it publicly recognizes the facts of the ‘adoption’ of these children in Russia.

‘They have already recorded their crimes. They will be held accountable for it’, Vereshchuk stressed.