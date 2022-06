On June 6, Russian troops killed 4 civilians and wounded 7 in Donetsk region.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated two casualties in Niu-York, one in Chasovyi Yar and one in Pisky.

The authorities are trying to provided needed medical help and humanitarian aid to the region residents.

The governor added that it is impossible to assess the situation in Mariupol and other occupied territories.