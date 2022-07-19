Russian occupiers killed 4 civilian residents in Mykolaiv region in order to accuse Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ reports that Russian occupiers opened mortar fire in the village of Snihurivka and targeted a residential house killing 4 locals.

Few minutes before the strike, a Russian propaganda TV team arrived at the place and started shooting to accuse the Ukrainian army.

However, the Operational Command ‘South’ statement says that the Ukrainian positions are too far from the village and Ukrainian units cannot reach Snihurivka with mortar fire.

‘In order to make a propaganda video, Russian fascists killed four civilians’, the statement concludes.