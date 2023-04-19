The enemy continues air and artillery attacks targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

During the past day, Russian troops hit Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts. Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported four civilians wounded after the attacks.

In the town of Vovchansk, Russian airstrikes damaged two apartment buildings and a market, causing fire.

Russian artillery attacks hit residential areas in Dvorichna, Petropavlivka and other towns and villages.

The governor also reminded about the danger of landmines left by Russian occupiers after their retreat. A 60-year-old woman got injured after the explosion of a Russian landmine in the town of Balaklia.