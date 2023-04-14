During the past day, Russian invaders again shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported 4 civilians wounded after the attacks.

3 people were wounded during the Grad rocket strike that targeted an industrial facility in the village of Kucherivka near Kupiansk.

In the town of Dvorichna, a volunteer who helped to evacuate civilian population was wounded.

The governor also reminded about the danger of explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat. In the village of Lukiantsi, a tractor driver got injured after the explosion of a Russian landmine.