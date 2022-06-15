At least 4 men died and one more person suffered wounds after Russian missiles struck at a residential area in Apostolovo, Dnipro region overnight on Wednesday, said local governor Oleksandr Vilkul.

He called it a ‘rough’ night as the enemy pummeled the local community with rounds of Uragan missiles that left 10 houses destroyed and damaged a local hospital.

De-mining teams were called to search the area for unexploded shell, said the governor, urging people to stay indoors and keep away from the shelled areas.

‘Once again I am offering evacuation to Kryvyi Righ. You are tool close to the front-line,’ wrote Vilkuk urging people to heed his advice.