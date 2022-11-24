At about 5 pm Thursday, Russian invaders hit Kherson with an artillery strike.

Region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported four locals killed and at least six wounded as the attack targeted the residential area.

‘Russian occupiers shelled Kherson again. At around 17:00, Russian invaders hit the residential area of the city with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems’, the governor wrote.

The strike hit an apartment building, causing fire, and a children playground.

Yesterday, Russian attacks also caused civilian casualties in Kherson.