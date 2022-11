During the new massive missile attack that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, 4 Russian missiles and 5 drones were destroyed in Kyiv region.

Kyiv region authorities reported that the air defense intercepted all Russian rockets and drones that were to strike infrastructure objects in the region.

As reported, Russia again used Iran-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

At the same time, the enemy attacke energy facilities in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa.