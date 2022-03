Russian forces have used Grad rockets to target a village in Zhytomyr region.

In a video address on Facebook, Zhytomyr governor Vitaliy Bunechko said it has been ‘the first time’ the region was struck with Grad multiple-launch rockets.

Three servicemen and one civilian were killed, added the governor. The rocket attack on Selets village comes amid Russia’s attempts to widen their offensive further into Ukraine’s west.