During the night, Russian invaders hit Nikopol, Dnipro region with rocket and artillery strikes.

Local governor Valentyn Reznichenko stated that more than 70 Grad rockets targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the city.

He reported damage to 20 apartment buildings, gas and power supply lines.

Due to the electricity disruption, 6,000 families are left without electricity. In addition, the strikes damaged the pumping station of the local water supply, leaving 40,000 homes without water.