Kyiv metro has been sheltering the city residents from the first days of Russian invasion.

Despite the recent pullback of Russian troops, some people still prefer to stick it out underground on the marble floors of Kyiv metro stations.

The platforms serve as makeshift sleeping sites with people settling down each night on improvised beddings and matrasses, and chairs while some even go for a full camp-styled tents. The place that comes as an assurance of safe night’s sleep usually brings together several dozens of of people.

There are two pregnant women. Children who take refuge here are treated to some amateur performance as volunteers seek to help battle boredom of underground stay.

People sit or lay on the platforms, surrounded by baby carriages and boxes of food and clothes brought from home.

Remarkably, the metro never stopped running trains though service is now limited as some metro stations like Maydan Nezalezhnosti, Lva Tolstogo Square, Klovska, and Palats Sportu remain closed for security concerns.