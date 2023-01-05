Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has exported almost 40 million tons of agricultural products, including grain, corn, sunflower oil and other.

The top three are corn (15.6 million tons), wheat (8.6 million tons) and sunflower oil (3.3 million tons), agriculture ministry reported.

In December 2022, 6.8 million tons of agricultural products were shipped, which is 900,000 tons more than in November.

At the same time, the government stated that due to the war, Ukraine’s GDP fell by 30.4%.