Within the implementation of the ‘de-communization’ law, more than 40 Kyiv streets and squares have received new names.

De-communization aims to get rid of the Soviet and Russian imperial past and to revive the history of Ukraine.

The decision was passed by the Kyiv city council on October 27, mayor Vitalii Klitschko informs.

Earlier, the project on renaming Kyiv streets was discussed by the residents of the capital in ‘Kyiv Digital’ app. The Kyiv council made the decision regarding the streets renaming of which was supported by the city population.