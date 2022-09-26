The press service of Ukraine’s General Staff informs that within the last 24 hours Russian troops hit 40 Ukrainian cities and towns with rocket and artillery strikes.

Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya and Ochakiv suffered missile attacks. The areas near Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Nikopol and Bakhmut were hit with rocket and artillery strikes.

Russian strikes targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure objects, breaking the regulations of the international humanitarian law.

The enemy continues offensive in Donetsk region where the Ukrainian military repel Russian attacks.