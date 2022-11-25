More than 400 heating points have started operation in Kyiv. The points will work every day and it will be possible to warm up and recharge gadgets there.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that most of the heating points have been established in schools and social institutions.

If there is no electricity supply in a residential building for more than a day, anyone who wants to can come to the heating point to recharge gadgets or flashlights, drink tea, find out information regarding open shops and pharmacies.

The mayor added the authorities are working to provide each point with the Internet connection.