Russian forces bombed a Mariupol art school where at least 400 residents, most of whom are women and children, have taken shelter, the city council said on Sunday.

The school building is said to be destroyed with victims remaining ‘under the rubble’. The city council said there is no immediate word of casualties.

‘Fascist troops of Russia continue their genocide against Ukrainian people and civilians of Mariupol. Every war criminal will be held accountable for their crimes against humanity, against Mariupol people!’ said the city council.

In what can be viewed as a forceful deportation, Russian troops are reportedly taking people residing in Azovstalska and Ukrainske kozatstvo streets to nearby Russian regions. Ukrainian passports are taken away from the people who are handed some ‘note that has no judicial validity and is not recognized in the civilized world’.