In a nightly video address to the nation, president Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian investigators have already registered 400 Russian war crimes in the liberated Kherson areas.

The president said that Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were abandoned by the command are currently being detained in the de-occupied Kherson areas. Ukrainian law enforcement are also detaining Russian saboteur groups.

‘Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. The bodies of the killed – both civilians and military – are found. In Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter’, Zelensky stated.

The president is convinced that Ukraine will find and punish each perpetrator.

Zelenskyi added that the authorities are working on ensuring the stabilization and restoration of law and order in 226 liberated towns and villages.

‘We are restoring communication, the Internet, television. We are doing everything to restore normal technical capabilities for electricity and water supply as soon as possible. We will bring back transport and mail. We will bring back ambulance and normal health care’, Zelensky said.